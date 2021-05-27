Greg Smith, Larry Stout, Ron Hansen & John Widdicombe

to

Otto's 6405 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Greg Smith, reeds; Larry Stout, keyboard; Ron Hansen, drums; John Widdicombe, bass

5:30 PM until 7:30 PM

Otto’s Restaurant & Bar is presenting music Tuesday through Friday this summer.  Phone reservations are required at this time for dining to dine and listen to the music on the heated deck or patios. (608) 274-4044.

Info

Music
608-274-4044
to
