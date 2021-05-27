Greg Smith, Larry Stout, Ron Hansen & John Widdicombe
to
Otto's 6405 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Greg Smith, reeds; Larry Stout, keyboard; Ron Hansen, drums; John Widdicombe, bass
5:30 PM until 7:30 PM
Otto’s Restaurant & Bar is presenting music Tuesday through Friday this summer. Phone reservations are required at this time for dining to dine and listen to the music on the heated deck or patios. (608) 274-4044.
Info
Otto's 6405 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Music