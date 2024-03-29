Greg Willard

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory is excited to present new exhibitions for this Spring season, including work by the 2024 ALL Prize artists, Kate Davidson and Claire Tomkiw. Additionally on view in the Mezzanine Gallery and First & Third Floor Project Spaces is work by artists Stephanie Barenz and Gregg Williard. The exhibitions opened on March 19 and run through April 20, 2024. The reception will take place on April 11 from 6:30-8:30PM.

THIRD FLOOR PROJECT SPACE “'Paper Play' Art in Covid," an exhibition by Gregg Williard, is on display in the third floor exhibition space. The work addresses the struggles we all have faced in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic. “These drawings, like my experience of the time,” Willard explains, “seem too fast or too slow or too small or too slant for message, analysis, reportage or spectacle. They present instead a miniature theater that haunts a paper stage, resistant to closure or cliché.” Gregg Williard is a visual artist and writer living in Madison, Wisconsin. He studied painting and drawing with George McNeil and Lennart Anderson at The New York Studio School, fiction writing with Jerome Badanes at the State University of New ork and drama with The Performing Garage/Wooster Group. His work has been widely exhibited and published. Most recently, Willard’s work was featured in a one-person show at the Ohio State University Lima Campus Gallery and his narrative mural projects with Bhutanese refugees have been shown at the Overture Community Gallery and the UW-Madison’s Gallery 7.