ONLINE: Greg Zelek

× Expand Madison Symphony Orchestra principal organist Greg Zelek.

press release: Madison Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce two virtual organ performances this fall to kick off our 20/21 Organ Season! On Tuesday, October 13, Principal Organist Greg Zelek presents an all-French program, followed by the return of the Grammy-award winning Paul Jacobs to Overture Hall on Tuesday, November 17. Registration for both FREE performances opens on September 27!

Oct. 13: The season opens with César Franck’s powerful Pièce Héroïque, followed by works by some of the most prolific and important French composers. After relaxing to Zelek's arrangement of Debussy’s Clair de Lune, the program closes with Boëllmann’s well-known Suite Gothique that ends with a rousing Toccata. "I am excited to share these musical gems that have cemented the great value of the French school of organ composition for centuries," says Zelek.

Sept. 13 update: In March, we announced the postponement of our Organ Performance that was planned to take place on May 5, 2020. Our hope was to reschedule the event to this fall. Unfortunately due to Overture Center for the Arts’ suspension of performances through November 2020, and the Dane County “Forward Dane” reopening plan, we are unable schedule the postponed event at this time. We expect to present “Greg Zelek with The Diapason Brass & Timpani” as part of our 2021–2022 Organ Season. We are in the planning stages for presenting a new series of 20/21 MSO Overture Concert Organ Performances for this fall and the spring of 2021. Priority seating will continue to be honored for subscribers for upcoming performances.

Our February and April 2021 concerts are scheduled to take place as planned, and tickets for these performances will be available at a later date. You can read more about how we’re responding to current events by visiting our Summer 2020 Q&A and Current Schedule pages.