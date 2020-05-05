Greg Zelek, John Aley, Matthew Onstad, Linda Kimball, Mark Hetzler, Josh Biere, John Jutsum

× Expand Madison Symphony Orchestra principal organist Greg Zelek.

press release: “In my first of many collaborations with fellow Madison musicians, I am excited to perform alongside brass quintet and timpani in a concert that will pair the King of Instruments with some of the loudest instruments in the orchestra. This unique program of music written for a variety of pairings will include Gigout’s Grand Choeur Dialogue, a transcription of Rachmaninoff’s famous Vocalise performed on the french horn, and an arrangement of Bach’s famous Toccata and Fugue in D minor for organ and timpani. Audiences will enjoy the expressive and fluid partnership of MSO’s Principal Trumpet, John Aley and the newly appointed trumpet professor at UW–La Crosse, Matthew Onstad; the warm sounds of MSO’s Principal Horn, Linda Kimball; the creative flair of UW–Madison trombone professor, Mark Hetzler; the thrilling facility of MSO’s Principal Tuba, Josh Biere; and the thunderous rhythm of MSO’s Principal Timpani, John Jutsum. The event will have me pulling out all the stops on our great Overture Concert Organ to match the excitement and volume of my colleagues on stage!” — Greg Zelek

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Greg Zelek, Organ

John Aley, Trumpet

Matthew Onstad, Trumpet

Linda Kimball, Horn

Mark Hetzler, Trombone

Josh Biere, Tuba

John Jutsum, Timpani

PROGRAM

Stamm | Rachmaninoff | Hillert | Gigout | DiLorenzo | Bach | Dinda | Weaver | Wagner | Guilmant