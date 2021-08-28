Greg Zelek, Laura Burns, Chris Dozoryst, Derek Handley, Hillary Hempel

× Expand Madison Symphony Orchestra principal organist Greg Zelek.

media release: Free Farmers' Market Organ Concert

Join Principal Organist Greg Zelek and MSO Musicians Laura Burns, Chris Dozoryst, Derek Handley, and Hillary Hempel for a FREE Concert in Overture Hall on Saturday, August 28!

“I can’t think of a better way to get back to sharing live music from Overture Hall than with a free Farmers’ Market Organ Concert! With a first half of music performed by a string quartet made up of musicians from our own Madison Symphony Orchestra, our audience will get a chance to hear the power and beauty of the Overture Concert Organ and other instruments in this free event. The quartet will perform the music of Beethoven to ring in the spectacular MSO season and I will give a sneak peak of what I will be performing to open our 2021-22 Organ Series in October. Hope to see you there!” -Greg Zelek

Step into the cool expanse of Overture Hall during the Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Capitol Square to enjoy the gift of beautiful music with the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Overture Concert Organ. Bring your family and friends for a relaxing 45-minute free concert. No tickets or reservations are needed and all ages are welcome!