Greg Zelek & Mark Hetzler

media release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra’s (MSO) 22/23 Overture Concert Organ series continues in Overture Hall in February with Greg Zelek, organ and Mark Hetzler, trombone — a change from the previously scheduled program with organist Alcée Chriss. The new program will feature works by J.S. Bach, Mendelssohn, Crespo, Hetzler, Widor, and Satie, plus a special arrangement by Greg Zelek and Mark Hetzler of When the Saints Go Marching In.

“I am excited to announce a new program for our February 28 organ concert! I have the pleasure of performing alongside the great trombonist, Mark Hetzler, who last performed with me in the successful Organ and Diapason Brass concert that closed our last season,” Greg Zelek said. “A former member of the Empire Brass, and now Professor of Trombone at UW–Madison, Mark has toured the world as both a soloist and ensemble member, playing a wide range of repertoire. With a program featuring a New Orleans-style version of When the Saints Go Marching In, classical arrangements of Bach and Mendelssohn, and original compositions by Mark himself, I have no doubt that the audience is going to be moved and thrilled.”

Organ Concert, Ticket and Event Details

The lobby opens 90 minutes prior to each concert. The Symphony recommends concert attendees arrive early for each performance to make sure they have time to pass through Overture Center’s security stations.

All single tickets are $25 and on sale now through the Overture Center Box office. Tickets can be purchased online at overture.org, in-person or by phone by calling (608) 258-4141 during Box Office hours. $10 student rush tickets may be purchased on the concert day, February 28, 2023 at the Overture Box Office. Note that fees apply to online and phone orders. No fees for in-person purchase at the Overture Box Office, 201 State Street. More information is found at https://madisonsymphony. org/event/mark-hetzler-greg- zelek/

Health & Safety Precautions

Masks are optional but strongly encouraged in the lobby, during all performances, and at the post-concert receptions. Proof of vaccination is no longer required to enter Overture Center. More information about the many safety protocols can be found at overture.org/health, and madisonsymphony.org/health .

Money Back Guarantee

The MSO will continue to offer a refund for tickets to any concert that cannot be performed for any reason. The MSO will adhere to all public health guidelines and cooperate with Overture Center for the Arts for the safety of its audiences, musicians and staff. Programs, dates, and artists subject to change.

About Greg Zelek

Praised for his “effortless facility on the instrument” (South Florida Classical Review), Greg Zelek is increasingly recognized as one of the most exciting young organists in the American organ scene. Greg is Principal Organist and Elaine and Nicholas Mischler Curator of the Overture Concert Organ. Learn more about Greg Zelek at: https://madisonsymphony. org/about/conductors- musicians/gregzelek/

About Mark Hetzler

Born in Sarasota, Florida in 1968, Mark Hetzler began playing his father’s trombone at the age of twelve. He went on to receive degrees in Music from Boston University and the New England Conservatory of Music. Trained as a classical musician, Mark spent 16 seasons as the trombonist of the Empire Brass Quintet, a world-renowned brass chamber ensemble. He was also the Principal Trombone of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, and has performed with the Minnesota Orchestra, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops and the Florida Orchestra. Mark has concertized as a soloist and chamber player on five continents, including appearances in 15 countries and throughout the United States. He has produced fifteen recordings (including twelve solo recordings on the Summit record label), featuring classical works, avante-garde, modern and electro-acoustic music, and his own original compositions and arrangements.

Mark has appeared at numerous new music festivals, including the New York Electro-Acoustic Music Festival and the Society for Electro-Acoustic Music in the US (SEAMUS). In 2016, Mark joined a group of classically-trained musicians well-versed in jazz, electronics, prog rock, world music and beyond, to form the eclectic and versatile ensemble Mr. Chair. Winner of the 2021 Wisconsin Area Music Industry Award for Best Jazz Artist, Mr. Chair has performed across the United States, released two recordings (Nebulebula and Better Days), and collaborated with artists, dancers, singers, university Geoscience professor Stephen Meyers and Madison brewer Giant Jones. When he isn’t writing and arranging tunes or exploring collaborative performance opportunities, Mark is teaching music at the Mead Witter School of Music at University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he is the Professor of Trombone and a member of the Wisconsin Brass Quintet.

About MSO’s Overture Concert Organ

The Overture Concert Organ is owned by the Madison Symphony Orchestra and is the stunning backdrop of all MSO concerts. It is programmed and curated by MSO Principal Organist, Greg Zelek. In addition to the Overture Concert Organ Season, the organ is featured in a variety of free events, such as the community Carol and Hymn Sings. The 20th anniversary of the Overture Concert Organ Series will take place during the 2024–2025 season. Discover more: https://madisonsymphony. org/about/mission-history/

About the Madison Symphony Orchestra

The Madison Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 98th season in 2023–2024. The MSO has grown to be one of America’s leading regional orchestras, providing Madison and south-central Wisconsin with cultural and educational opportunities to interact with great masterworks and top-tier guest artists from around the world. 2023–2024 is Music Director John DeMain’s 30th anniversary season. The MSO’s 100th anniversary season celebration will take place during the 2025–2026 season. Learn more at madisonsymphony.org

Major funding for “Greg Zelek & Mark Hetzler” is provided by Skofronick Family Charitable Trust. Additional funding provided by Elaine and Nicholas Mischler.