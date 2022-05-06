Gregg Kreutz reception
to
Garver Gallery 18 S. Bedford St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
courtesy Garver Gallery
"Paris Cafe" by Gregg Kreutz.
press release: The Garver Gallery will feature recent paintings by Gregg Kreutz. May 6-June 30.
Opening Reception on Gallery Night May 6, 5-8 pm
Mr. Kreutz based in New York City is an acclaimed oil painter, author on the subject, and teacher who has shown his paintings at The Garver Gallery since 1982.
Info
Garver Gallery 18 S. Bedford St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events