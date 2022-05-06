× Expand courtesy Garver Gallery "Paris Cafe" by Gregg Kreutz.

press release: The Garver Gallery will feature recent paintings by Gregg Kreutz. May 6-June 30.

Opening Reception on Gallery Night May 6, 5-8 pm

Mr. Kreutz based in New York City is an acclaimed oil painter, author on the subject, and teacher who has shown his paintings at The Garver Gallery since 1982.