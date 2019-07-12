Gregory Lee Renz

press release: Beneath the Flames is a novel based on the author's real-life rescue of two little boys from their burning bedroom.

"Renz draws on his years of experience as a firefighter to bring a hardscrabble authenticity to his novel. He packs the tale with plenty of action and a lot of heart. His firefighting sequences are detailed and thrilling, placing readers right in front of the flames. His prose is clean and, at times, poetic..." -- Kirkus Reviews