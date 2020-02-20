Greta Ruth, Tarek Sabbar, Wild Eagle High Five
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Doors 7:00pm, sound 7:30pm. $8.
Greta Ruth (Minneapolis)
poem & tone. guitar & voice. language & harmony.
song as a way to sit with, move through, & heal from experience.
softness & dissonance. reflection & dynamic stillness.
the tension of opposites & the alchemy of internal work.
Tarek Sabbar (Madison)
electro-acoustic set with experimental synthesis and live sample manipulation
https://tareksabbar.bandcamp.com/
Wild Eagle High Five (Milwaukee)
James Sauer improvisational nature film scoring from Milwaukee on snyth,
ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE
IG:communicationmadison
2645 Milwaukee St Madison, WI 53704