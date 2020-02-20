Greta Ruth, Tarek Sabbar, Wild Eagle High Five

press release: Doors 7:00pm, sound 7:30pm. $8.

Greta Ruth (Minneapolis)

poem & tone. guitar & voice. language & harmony.

song as a way to sit with, move through, & heal from experience.

softness & dissonance. reflection & dynamic stillness.

the tension of opposites & the alchemy of internal work.

https://gretaruth.com/

Tarek Sabbar (Madison)

electro-acoustic set with experimental synthesis and live sample manipulation

https://tareksabbar.bandcamp.com/

Wild Eagle High Five (Milwaukee)

James Sauer improvisational nature film scoring from Milwaukee on snyth,

-

ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE

IG:communicationmadison

communicationmadison.com

2645 Milwaukee St Madison, WI 53704