Greta Van Fleet listening party

media release: At 3 pm Wednesday July 19, we are having a listening party for the new Greta Van Fleet album, Starcatcher! The party is open to all, but if you want first dibs on some cool, free Greta Van Fleet swag (including slipmats, posters and more), you'll need a wristband. We'll start handing out wristbands when we open at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday -- limit one wristband per person. We'll play the new album starting at 3p. Please note that the new album won't be available to purchase until its release date of Friday July 21st, but we'll be taking preorders during the party!