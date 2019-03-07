Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Garnet Grimm-Deville, Claire Moon, Nina Von Queefs, ZZ Topz, Kat & the Hurricane, DJ Senseless
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Hysteria: @ Myspace
An alternative drag show and benefit
Party at 9 With music by Kat & the Hurricane and DJ senseless
Drag show at 10:15
21+ $5 cover
Performances by:
Garnet Grimm-Deville
Nina Von Queefs
ZZ Topz
Artists/Vendors: Coming soon!!
"H3llo there, Angel from my Nightmare…
Having a kewl party soon… Dr@g performances, @rtists, @lcohol, n lots of MCR included. xD N0 jocks allowed!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Itz @ the Crucible in Madison, March 7. Party starts @ 9pm. Drag @ 10. If ur a REAL friend u will b there. If not, consider urself out of my top 8. </3 Permanently </3 n0 time for faKe Fri3ndz!!! :P
S4S
PC4PC
as always. :] leave me stufffffss
RAWR xD
XxX gr3tt@ n g@rN3t XxX"