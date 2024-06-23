Greyhounds, Lorenzo's Music

$42 adv.

media release: Grammy Award winning members David Hidalgo & Steve Berlin of Los Lobos come to the Gamma Ray Bar June 23rd!!

You heard that right!!!

Los Lobos members David Hidalgo & Steve Berlin join a new Austin powerhouse group called Greyhounds to create a spectacular trio for a very special night of music at the Gamma Ray Bar.

June 23rd will be our first real marquee show!!

One of the most iconic songs ever written, “La Bamba” will be performed this evening.

GREYHOUNDS BIO

“Greyhounds make music real music, the right way, for all the right reasons.” – Derek Trucks

“(Their music) is somewhere between a heartfelt hymn and the dirtiest jank you’ve ever

heard.” – JJ Grey

Keyboardist/vocalist Anthony Farrell and guitarist/vocalist Andrew Trube met and began collaborating 25 years ago, over a shared love of The Meters. The duo has recruited a number of drummers over the years, including ace Austin session player Russell Lee, who currently occupies that seat.

For a decade, Farrell and Trube were mainstays in JJ Grey’s MOFRO, but left in 2016 to focus exclusively on Greyhounds. They’ve released four full-length studio albums and one full-length live record (for Ardent Records and Nine Mile Records) and developed a unique funky Texas sound that Trube describes as “Hall & Oates meets ZZ Top.”

The band also frequently records and collaborates with dozens of other Austin musicians in their home studio Bud’s Recording Services.

STEVE BERLIN BIO

Steve Berlin- a producer, arranger, session player, saxophonist and member of Los Lobos. Born in Philadelphia, he moved to Southern Calif. and quickly surfaced with the seminal band The Blasters. Berlin officially joined Los Lobos in 1984 after co-producing their 1983 EP ‘And a Time to Dance’.

Just a few of Berlin’s arranging and session work includes such award winning artists as REM, Sheryl Crow, The Replacements, The Dixie Chicks, John Lee Hooker, The Smithereens, Willie Nelson, Mavis Staples, Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’, and South American Superstars NVTG.

His numerous production credits include Los Lobos, Faith No More, Greensky Bluegrass, Raul Malo, Rickie Lee Jones, Crash Test Dummies, Buckwheat Zydeco, The Tragically Hip, Leo Kottke and many more.

Berlin’s eclectic taste and talent is apparent with Grammy awards for Los Lobos, Buckwheat Zydeco, Ozomatli, John Lee Hooker and

Los Super Seven.

Berlin is also an entrepreneur and board member helping to develop local businesses that support music and musicians in the Pacific Northwest.

Berlin resides in the Pacific Northwest with his wife and two daughters.

DAVID HIDALGO BIO

In 1973, Hidalgo was one of the founding members of Los Lobos, for which he wrote most songs together with Louie Pérez. He also participated as a guest musician on albums of other artists, among them David Alvin, Buckwheat Zydeco, Paul Burlison, T-Bone Burnett, Peter Case, Toni Childs, Marc Cohn, Ry Cooder, Elvis Costello, Crowded House, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, John Lee Hooker, Rickie Lee Jones, Leo Kottke, Roy Orbison, Dolly Parton, Pierce Pettis, Bonnie Raitt, Paul Simon, Taj Mahal, Suzanne Vega, Bob Dylan and Tom Waits. He is a member of the supergroup Los Super Seven and of the Latin Playboys, a side project made up of some of the members of Los Lobos. With Mike Halby of Canned Heat, he formed another band, Houndog, as a side project. He also appeared on national television in the U.S., backing Waits.

In 1987 he contributed the song “Will the Wolf Survive?” to the movie Promised Land. For Dennis Hopper’s Colors (1988), he wrote the song “One Time, One Night”. He wrote the songs “Manifold De Amour”, “Forever Night Shade Mary” and “Chinese Surprize” for the 1995 action film Desperado. He contributed his melancholic song “La pistola y el corazón” for the movie The Mexican (2001).

Hidalgo’s songs have been covered by the Jerry Garcia Band, Waylon Jennings, Bonnie Raitt and others. He has performed in Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival since its inception in 2004, including a performance with Los Lobos in April 2013 at Madison Square Garden. Clapton joined the band on stage for their song “Burn It Down”, from their 2010 album, Tin Can Trust.