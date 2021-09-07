press release: Grief on the Move is for any adult who is looking for grief support that combines companionship and comfort with movement. The group meets at the Agrace Grief Support Center every other Tuesday. In September, walks are September 7 and 21, from noon to 1 p.m. Attendees will meet at the Center to begin their walk along the Badger State Trail, weather permitting. Pre-registration is required; call (608) 327-7118. There is no cost to attend this group.