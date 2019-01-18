press release: Skate under the stars and lights with fun music and games to keep you moving on the ice. We’re bringing the party to four rink locations this winter – Elver, Vilas, Westmorland and a new location – Warner Park! All Groove & Glides are free to attend and no registration is needed. If ice conditions or the weather are determined to be unsafe, this event may be rescheduled or canceled and we will update the website.

Please note: Groove & Glide events are weather dependent, such as unsafe ice, or blizzard-like conditions, the event will be postponed or canceled.