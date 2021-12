media release: Tuesday, December 14: Groove Roulette Season 2 Finale LIVE!! Doors at 6:30. Show at 7pm, at Bos Mead Hall as well as livestream on Facebook and YouTube

Tickets: $5 presale. $10 at the door

Featuring:

Will Byrd as guest host

Charlie Painter on guitar

Aaron Konkol on keys

Ousmon Dubwise on bass

Joey B. Banks on drums