media release: HELLO fellow music lovers!! Groove Roulette is back for a pop up show at Harmony Bar & Grill Friday December 30th!! We got a lot of amazing musicians who are gonna jam it up with us!

For those of you who are new to the concept, Groove Roulette is a music series where we invite four musicians from four different local bands to come together and improvise some amazing music. It's been a year-long hiatus since the end of our second season and we're excited to give you a little popup adventure before the year ends.

Big thanks to our sponsor, Knuckleheads who will be providing a raffle giveaway at the end of the Groove Roulette set!

This fabulous lineup is featuring:

Alex Klosterman from Conundrum on guitar

Garrick Rohm from Civil Engineers on keys

Aaron Brenton from Shutter Step on bass

and Max Morkri from Wurk and Brahmulus on drums

BUT that's not all! Opening up for us is the super talented electronic act: NOÅ! As well as a super funk-fusion set from Shutter Step!

Doors open at 9pm and tickets are $10 at the door!

See you soon!!

https://www.facebook.com/events/815347326189202/