press release: Groove Roulette is a music series created by Glenn Widdicombe where four musicians from four different local bands come together and improvise unique and original music for a couple hours.

Originally called Random Jam Band Generator, the show was staged as a house party based in Milwaukee, WI back in 2017. Come 2020, Groove Roulette created a live stream version of the show to highlight the skills of individual musicians who are active in Madison's and Milwaukee's music scenes. It managed to create paid work for local performers during 2020-21's gig-sparse economy.

Oct. 10 features comedy sets from Glenn Widdicombe, Siyan Sun & Ungoogleable. Musicians TBA.

Doors 6PM show 6:30PM. $10.

A message from The Bur Oak: The following guidelines have been put in place as of August 6, 2021 for the foreseeable future:

All Venue Staff will be fully vaccinated and masked for all shows.

For Patrons & Artists – we require proof of vaccination upon entry to the building, or a negative covid test result administered a maximum of 72 hours prior to the show. A picture of your vax card on your phone will do. We strongly encourage all guests to wear masks in the building, especially when moving about, but will not require it. We strongly encourage all artists to mask when not onstage, but will not require it.

If you have purchased a ticket to a future show and cannot adhere to these guidelines, we would be happy to offer you a refund. Thank you for supporting the venue, local acts and touring artists. It's important we keep the creative economy alive while we continue to navigate this health crises.