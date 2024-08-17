media release: You're invited to Groove with Gaylene as a part of the Project Live Well Experience!

In honor of Women's Health Month, join FFBWW Health & Wellness Ambassador Gaylene to dance the day away! Body Groove is a unique dance experience where we will unite through simple movement. Feel great in your body as you explore moving with confidence, authenticity and creativity. Let the slow, meditative grooves and heart thumping tracks nurture your body, mind and soul!

Register at ffbww.org/project-live-well!

*Zoom link provided after registration for participants outside of the Madison area.

REQUIREMENTS: Age: Participants must be 13 and older. Waiver: Participation in Project Live Well is voluntary. By registering, you confirm that you have consulted your physician or healthcare provider and are cleared for physical activity.