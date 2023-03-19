media release: When it was formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society had as its mission, “…encourage the performance of and education about jazz.” In 2021, it was announced that MJS would cease the performance portion of its activities and transition to concentrating on its education mission through its School Grant and School Residency programs. The new MJS format will be led by five members of the present Board of Directors and others interested in its purpose.

Before the transition is completed in June 2023, MJS will present six concerts in 2022 and 2023. President Linda Marty Schmitz stated, “These events will jazz friends who have appeared on the MJS stage previously and who we are pleased to welcome back to end our run of presenting jazz in Madison in grand style.”

Those who will perform are:

September 18 – Cornet Chop Suey from St Louis

October 30 – St Louis Stompers from St Louis

February 19 – West End Jazz Band from Chicago

March 19 – Groovus from Tennessee

April 16 – Midiri Brothers Jazz Sextet from Pennsylvania

May 21 – Bob Schulz’s Frisco Jazz Band from California

All concerts will be held at Funk’s Pub & Bar, 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, from Noon-3 PM, with doors opening at 11:30 AM. More information is available on the Society’s web site, www.madisonjazz.com, and will be announced closer to each concert.