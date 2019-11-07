RSVP for Grow Plants with LED Lights

press release: If winter leaves you itching to get planting, but a greenhouse is out of your budget, then this class will give you the basics on getting started with LED technology for under $100. Learn how to grow ornamental plants using off-the-shelf products, and how to set up a LED system. A system supply list will be shared. Instructor: Cal Bouwkamp, Retired AgED Instructor

Time: 6:30-8:30pm, Thursday, November 14

Registration Deadline: Thursday, November 7

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member