Growing a Career in the Biological Sciences: “Epic Wins” and Other Secrets to Success

press release: Truax Campus, 1701 Wright Street, Room C1450 (next to the bookstore)

Madison College STEM Center’s Wednesday Speaker Series

Speaker: Tina Lippiat, Human Resources Electronic Theatre Controls

Dr. Kitrina (Kit) Carlson obtained her PhD in Plant Pathology from the University of Missouri and completed her post-doctoral work at Virginia Tech. Prior to accepting her current position as Botany Instructor at Madison College, she was a Professor of Biology at the University of Wisconsin Stout and the director of the Sustainability Sciences Institute. Her research and professional interests emphasize access to STEM education and careers.

Coined by gamer and scientist, Dr. Jane McGonigal, an epic win is “an outcome that is so extraordinarily positive you had no idea it was even possible until you achieved it … it was almost beyond the threshold of imagination and when you get there you are shocked to discover what you are truly capable of.” Participants will define their own “Epic Win” and learn how to apply an “Epic Win” strategy to growing their careers in the biological sciences. Resources for career exploration will also be presented and shared with participants.