ONLINE: Growing Cities

press release: Fri. April 2nd 5:00 pm First Friday Film Series continues with Growing Cities, a documentary film that examines the role of urban farming in America and asks how much power it has to change the way we eat. In their search for answers, Dan and Andrew take a road trip and meet the men and women who are challenging the way this country distributes its food. Following the film screening there will be a virtual conversation led by by local urban farming, food justice, and proponents of the Save the Farm effort. The online screening is limited to 300 participants, so please preregister to get a spot and login details at: https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLSdSTipJWm2fZLV2MvTORwW- tN_8PR3Vn12CEvexfBrgWAaFbw/ viewform