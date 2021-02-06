ONLINE: Growing Happiness and Wisdom: Zoom and Bloom During a Pandemic

press release: 11th annual practice retreat blending the Thich Nhat Hanh & Vipassana traditions

(“Thaypassana”)

Winter is coming, but fear not. Though we can't be together at Holy Wisdom Monastery in Madison this time, we have the skillful means to address the winter doldrums via Zoom. The wise ones teach us to be present to whatever is and to deepen our practice, even in the midst of difficulty. Please join us for a free, on-line Thaypssana retreat where we will explore how to grow our happiness and wisdom during these times.

Saturday: 9am-8:30pm with breaks for lunch and dinner

Sunday: 8:45am-12:30pm

Questions? Contact Maureen at maureenieb8@gmail.com