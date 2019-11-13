Growing Through Literacy
Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Join Literacy Network November 13 at the Alliant Energy Center for the Growing Through Literacy Breakfast! At the event, hear from adult learners studying with Literacy Network and learn about the amazing strides they’ve made. This is event is no cost to attend and a light breakfast, time for networking, and presentation about your impact are included.
