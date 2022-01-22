The Growlers

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green

media release: The Growlers (formerly Screamin Gene and the Lake Louie Growlers) are entering their 44th year with their core group of River Valley natives Gene Roberts-Bass, Greg Schoenmann-Guitar, and Ted Frank-Keyboard.  They are now joined by Lou Cassis of New Glarus on drums.  Expect to receive a heavy dose of long jam progressive rock, with dabblings into jazz, funk, and psychedelia including Pink Floyd, Neil Young and Steely Dan.  

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
