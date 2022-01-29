media release: We’re bringing the childhood joy of the Scholastic book fair back to adults on Saturday, January 29, at The Sylvee from 12PM-5PM. Come to the inaugural Wisconsin Grown-Up Book Fair and browse through a curated selection of books from local and independent book sellers including: A Room of One’s Own, Mystery to Me, Kismet Books, Itty Bitty Bookstore, and Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.

Plus, immerse yourself in a full 90s experience, including:

Photo booth featuring the 90’s laser background

Bar featuring Adult Capri Suns + literary style cocktail menu

A bake sale via Miggy’s Bakes

Option for a “Adult Lunchable Cup” via Tricky Foods (to be purchased with tickets)

Vintage market on the second floor, to include Meep Meepleton’s World of Fun

Poster station, featuring posters printed and sold by local artists

90's trivia sessions

All ticket buyers will receive a custom tote bag with some goodies to get you started. A portion of proceeds from all tickets will benefit the Madison Public Library Foundation .

Come enjoy this nostalgic trip to one of our favorite childhood places.

Stay tuned for the official catalog and list of speakers.

Please note that High Noon Saloon, Majestic Theatre, Orpheum Theater, and The Sylvee are requiring all fans to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours OR full vaccination for entry to all events at the venue moving forward. In accordance with current Dane County Public Health guidelines, this performance will also require masks regardless of vaccination status. Additional policies may apply on a show-by-show basis. More details can be found here