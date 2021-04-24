ONLINE: Gruesome Playground Injuries

media release: Written by Rajiv Joseph

Starring: Johnathon Krautkramer & Alyssa Hannam

Directed by: Matt Denney

Produced by: Whitewater Arts Alliance

Filmed by: McDarison Productions

Gruesome Playground Injuries is a Two-character play.

Synopsis: It’s not your typical love story: Doug and Kayleen meet at the nurse’s office in their elementary school; she’s got a painful stomach ache, and he’s all banged up from a running dive off the roof of the school. Over the next thirty years, these scar-crossed lovers meet again and again, brought together by injury, heartbreak, and their own self-destructive tendencies. With great compassion and humor, playwright Rajiv Joseph (Broadway’s Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) crafts a compelling and unconventional love story about the intimacy between two people when they allow their defenses to drop and their wounds to show.