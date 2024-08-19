× Expand Jeff Alexander Photography Grupo Candela on stage. Grupo Candela

media release: Concerts at McKee Presented by Oak Bank is back for 2024! Bring the family or coworkers and enjoy a relaxing evening in the park!

Concerts at McKee is a Party in the Park for everyone! A Youth Band from Madison Music Foundry is at 6:00pm, and the headliner will take the stage at 7:00pm.

Grupo Candela is a 12-piece Latin music powerhouse. Formed in 2005, it is among the longest-running Latin bands in town. Featuring an all-star lineup of Latin music legends from right here in Madison, Grupo Candela is sure to get you up on your feet.

Playing a wide range of salsa classics, as well as cha cha, merengue, bachata and cumbia, Candela brings the best of Latin music from around the world right to your doorstep.

Food trucks from local vendors, beverages and beer are available or pack a picnic and bring family, friends and co-workers. It is the best way to spend a summer Monday night! Thank you to our generous sponsors: Oak Bank, Ward-Brodt, Mosquito Joe of Madison, The Cesta an Illuminus Community, Klaas Financial, Vanden Heuvel & Associates CPAs, Matt Winzenreid Real Estate Partners, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, City of Fitchburg, WI - Government, and Madison Music Foundry