media release: Grupo Candela is a 12-piece Latin music powerhouse. Formed in 2005, it is among the longest-running Latin bands in town. Featuring an all-star lineup of Latin music legends from right here in Madison, Grupo Candela is sure to get you up on your feet! Playing a wide range of salsa classics, as well as cha cha, merengue, bachata and cumbia, Candela brings the best of Latin music from around the world right to your doorstep.

This concert is offered exclusively to current Olbrich members as part of Member Appreciation Week. Consider joining today!

June 27-August 22, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m. (no concert on July 4).

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

Concerts will be moved indoors, rescheduled or cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Call will be made by 3 p.m. and posted on this page and on Olbrich's Facebook page.