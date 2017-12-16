GSAFE Fundraiser

press release: Hungry for some pancakes? You're in luck! GSAFE has teamed up with The Pancake Cafe in Fitchburg to host an all-you-can-eat pancake buffet fundraiser tomorrow between 2-4PM. If you're already out and about - or even if you were planning on staying home - why not stop by for several bites to eat?

Buffet cost is $12 per person, and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, and orange juice. Pancake cafe also offers a gluten free option that includes a short stack (3) of pancakes along with all-you-can-eat eggs, sausage, and OJ.

Pancake Cafe will also be offering their full range of beverages!