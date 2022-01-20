Guanyu Xu & Paul Baker Prindle

https://www.facebook.com/ MMoCAMadison/live_videos/

press release: Jan. 20: Virtual Artist Talk, Conversation, and Live Q&A with Guanyu Xu and Paul Baker Prindle of the "Between" exhibition at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

Between: July 10, 2021-February 13, 2022

Between is an exhibition featuring photographs from the Museum’s permanent collection and loans from artists Hannah Price, Paul Mpagi Sepuya, and Guanyu Xu. The exhibition highlights liminal space, a concept that has often been discussed in reference to life during the pandemic in the past year. Liminal space can be defined in various ways—in between, a threshold, a moment of transition, or a rite of passage.

Photography is often considered a documentary device that can capture a particular moment, yet the trick of the medium is that it is also liminal—the camera functions at the brief pause between when reality is transpiring and when it becomes trapped in time. Between includes 18 photographs spanning from the late 1920s to 2019 with each artist exploring the liminal in various and nuanced ways. We invite you to visit MMoCA and experience it for yourself.