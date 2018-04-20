Guardians of the Galaxy 2

press release: Peter Quill and his fellow Guardians are hired by a powerful alien race, the Sovereign, to protect their precious batteries from invaders. When it is discovered that Rocket has stolen the items they were sent to guard, the Sovereign dispatch their armada to search for vengeance. As the Guardians try to escape, the mystery of Peter's parentage is revealed. Rated PG-13. There is room for 50 guests and seating will be on a first come first serve basis. Light refreshments will be served.