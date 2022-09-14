Guardianship and Voting: Preserving and Restoring the Right to Vote

press release: Join us to learn about voting rights for people under guardianship. We will discuss how voting rights are addressed in the guardianship process, and the process for restoring the right to vote. This training will provide information to support people with disabilities and older adults to retain or restore their voting rights. This event is sponsored by Disability Rights Wisconsin in partnership with the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities and the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition.

ASL Interpreters and captioning will be provided. Other accommodations may be requested when registering

Event information is on the DRW website

Program highlights include: How I Got My Right to Vote Back, a video message from Jennifer Kratsch, voter and self-advocate as well as Retaining & Restoring the Right to Vote from Ellen Henningsen, Director, Voting Rights & Guardianship Project, Disability Rights Wisconsin (DRW).

This statewide training is for:

Person with a disability/older adult, Family member and/or guardian of a person with a disability or older adult, Aging and Disability Resource Center Staff, Managed Care and IRIS staff; Department of Health Services staff, Department of Public Instruction staff, Educators, County and State Children’s Long-Term Care staff, Health Care Providers, and Service Providers

Featured Speakers: