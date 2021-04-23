ONLINE: The Guest Book

media release: This coming Friday, April 23, at 7pm, we'll be hosting a virtual reading of Gina M. Gómez's very funny play "The Guest Book".

We had planned to present this play in April 2020. Remember plans in 2020? We're hoping to present it in 2021 or 2022 live on stage and in person. While we wait, we're proud to present a live virtual reading, directed by Isabella Anastasia Leigh and streamed live on Broom Street's YouTube channel.

Sam & Eve are invited to a wedding. To Sam's ex-fiancé's wedding to be exact. What could go wrong?

CAST Sam - Stacey Garbarkski; Eve - Jessica Kennedy; Vincent - Matt Korda; Roger - Matt Franklinson; Parker - Jo Wiersema; DJ Robby Rob/Brad - Anthony Cary. Directed by Isabella Anastasia Leigh. Produced by Doug Reed. Technical Direction by Taylor Kokinos.

In other BST updates: Thanks to the many of you who've donated to our roof project, we have now signed up a contractor and we're going to get a new roof. One without holes in it. A roof that keeps ALL of the rain out of the building.

After a dormant year of fundraising, breadbaking, soulsearching, handwashing, social-distancing, roofpatching, heartburning - Broom Street Theater is on the way back! This wouldn't have been possible without your generous support. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

We're doing a few other things to spruce up our old space on Willy Street, and we hope to look brand spanking fresh when you come back and see us!

Donations may still be made through PayPal (to dd@bstonline.org) or our GoFundMe campaign.

If you’d like to bypass the processing fees, you can mail a check to:

Broom Street Theater

1119 Williamson Street

Madison, WI 53703