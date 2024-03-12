Guided Shamanic Journey

media release: Join us for this healing experience in I will guide a shamanic journey with the hoop drum at a monotonous beat per minute proven to induce a theta brainwave state. Theta brain waves nurture our intuition, spark creativity, open the doors to rewiring neural connections, and reconnect us with our natural essence. This state is also known as the flow state zone.

Shamanic journeying may look like a guided meditation, but it's quite different. Your journey may unfold in a beautiful, joyful, peaceful way, and/or it may ask you to roll up your sleeves and do the work you need to do so that you can create the changes that you wish to see in your life. More info can be found at the event link so that you can decide if this is the right practice for you.

Free, No RSVP needed, just show up. Bring

1. Journal and pen

2. Optional: yoga mat and/or blanket to lay on the floor to journey

3. Optional: an eye covering (this can be helpful for blocking out light as we journey)

4. Optional: potluck item

Jessica Riphenburg is a Shamanic Practitioner at Be The Light Shamanic Healing. She revels in cultivating community through offering shamanic ceremonies, classes, and gatherings. Jessica has trained in both Core & Peruvian shamanism, and has been walking the shamanic path since 2011. Jessica loves supporting her community and clients through group offerings & one-on-one shamanic healing sessions.