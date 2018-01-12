Gun Violence and Public Safety: What Can We Do?

press release: Presented by Dane County Supervisor, Michelle Ritt, Madison Alders Rebecca Kemble and Larry Palm and the Madison Police Department North District. This information session will focus on recent gun violence in the North District. The session is intended to provide residents with current data regarding shots fired calls, the police response to these incidents and strategies for citizens.

Friday, January 12, 2018, 6:30 - 8:00 pm, Goodwill Community Room, 2901 North Sherman Avenue