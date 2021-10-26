media release:

Save the Date: Oct. 26 Conversation on a Gun Violence Reduction Strategy

Join Focused Interruption Founder and CEO Anthony Cooper Sr as he hosts David Muhammed, Executive Director of the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, for a conversation about the Gun Violence Reduction Strategy, which has reduced gun violence by up to 60% in cities across the country since 1996. "Stop the Shootings" will take place on Tuesday, October 26, at 6:30pm virtually via Zoom. Register in advance here.