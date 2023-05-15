RSVP for Gus Macker 3on3 Basketball Tour

media release: The World’s Largest 3v3 Basketball Tournament organization, Gus Macker, will make its Sun Prairie debut on June 3 & 4, 2023. “The Macker” as it is affectionately known by half-court basketball enthusiasts is a family-friendly event. Teams participate in male or female divisions, as well as junior division for kids ages 10 and under, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16 and 17-18 plus the experienced, and inexperienced, open division. Wheelchair teams and adaptive teams are also encouraged to participate. The goal is 200 teams and each team will play at least three games.

The tournament sponsored by Visit Sun Prairie will be held in the Prairie Lakes parking areas, 2824 Prairie Lakes Drive, with the Hilton Garden Inn serving as the host hotel. This site provides dozens of dining, shopping and entertainment experiences within walking distance.

The two-day basketball tournament will officially open at 8:00a.m. Saturday with Opening Ceremonies. First round games will begin at 8:30am and continue through Sunday with the finals at 11:00a.m.

Scott McNeal, aka “Gus Macker” himself will be traveling to Sun Prairie to oversee the festivities and provide commentary on the special Macker “Dream Court”, a special court which only travels to certain events.

Teams of four or individuals can register to play at gusmackersp.com. The entry fee per team is $160.00 and each team is guaranteed at least three games. Register online by May 15.

Community volunteers are encouraged to volunteer time and talent. Games are refereed by trained referees and will ensure good sportsmanship throughout the event. Volunteers are needed to support check-in, the hospitality tent, scorekeepers, and more. People can register for the weekend or just one shift at gusmackersp.com.

Explore Children’s Museum,1433 W. Main Street, which opened in 2022, is coordinating the event. “The Macker is an extension of our mission to serve children, caregivers and the community.” shared Katey Kamoku, Executive Director. Funds raised from the tournament will be reinvested into Museum exhibits and programming.

Kamoku and Kristin Wilkinson, attended Gus Macker University to learn how to run a tournament. With the support of local sponsors and volunteers, they believe the tournament will be a winning recipe for the community. “Participants and fans will get to know our great city, visit the shops, enjoy great food and even stay overnight in our great city.” The Super 8 By Wyndham and the Quality Inn & Suites have special room rates.

Gus Macker himself, the founder of the “Woodstock of Basketball” started the tournament in his Lowell, Michigan driveway in 1974. In 1987, it became a ‘world touring event’ which has raised millions of dollars for non-profits. Today, tournaments are held throughout the United States and Canada with the goal to create the ultimate hoop experience for players of all ages and talents.

For more information, please visit Explore Children’s Museum’s website at www.explorecm.org, email contact@explorecm.org or call 608-478-5456. Explore Children’s Museum is a 4,800 square foot facility that is home to a wide range of both permanent and rotating exhibits that were specifically curated to encourage imaginative play, collaboration, creative thinking and hands-on learning. Play specialist, author and internationally recognized researcher O. Fred Donaldson said, “Children learn as they play. Most importantly, in play, children learn how to learn.” Up-to-date happenings are posted on https://www.facebook.com/ explorecm.org / and on Instagram @grow_with_ecm.