press release:Guzzo Pinc, Wisconsin painter and current UW Madison master of fine arts degree candidate, will host his MFA painting exhibition at Gallery 7 on the 7th floor of the Humanities Building, UW-Madison.

The show is described as a comedy in painting. Leaning heavily on 60’s and 70’s “saturday morning” cartoons, the show merges avant-garde fine arts painting concepts with humorous low brow animation style imagery. Guzzo Pinc cites diverse influences for this show ranging from Mel Brooks and The Beatles to Ellsworth Kelly and Alex Katz, All members of the family will find this show accessible, electrifying, and hillarious.

Opening Reception: March 25, 6-9pm (Food and Drink served)

Also available for viewing March 24-27 9am-6pm, Humanities Building, 455 N. Park St. Madison Wisconsin. Gallery 7, 7th floor.

For more information regarding Guzzo Pinc’s MFA show and to view the artist’s work, visit www.guzzopinc.com or follow him on Instagram as Guzzo Pinc.