press release: Guzzo Pinc, Wisconsin painter and current UW-Madison master of fine arts degree candidate, will host his master of arts painting exhibition in March at The Commonwealth Gallery. The solo exhibition will be available to view 10 am to 4pm Thursday March 7 through Saturday March 9. The artist will host a reception on Friday March 8, 6pm to 9pm at the Commonwealth Gallery of the Madison Enterprise Center, 100 S. Baldwin Street.

Attendees will enjoy Pinc’s most recent collection of eclectic paintings. The work bridges the gaps between disparate genres such as graffiti, comic book, and modern art. It is a vibrant, accessible and challenging group of paintings that will reward viewers from within and without the art world.