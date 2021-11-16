ONLINE: H. Melt

press release: There Are Trans People Here centers the deep care, love, and joy within trans communities. This poetry collection describes moments of resistance in queer and trans history as catalysts for movements today. It honors trans ancestors and contemporary activists, artists, and writers fighting for trans liberation. There Are Trans People Here is a testament to the healing power of community and the beauty of trans people, history, and culture.

H Melt is a poet, artist and educator whose work celebrates trans people, history and culture. They are the author of The Plural, The Blurring and editor of Subject to Change: Trans Poetry & Conversation. They've attended the Lambda Literary Writers Retreat and the Tin House Workshop. Their latest book There Are Trans People Here includes a study guide for trans youth, teachers, and artists.