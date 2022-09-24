H1Z1, 2nd and Archer, Birth of Tragedy, Soul Riven
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: 4th Annual Adrenaline Armory Birthday Bash! Music by H1Z1, 2nd & Archer, Birthday of Tragedy, and Soul Riven
H1Z1 - Milwaukee based 5-Piece Heavy Metal Band
https://www.facebook.com/H1Z1metal
2ND AND ARCHER - Deathcore / death metal band from Stevens Point.
https://www.facebook.com/2ndandArcher
https://2ndandarcher.bandcamp.com
BIRTH OF TRAGEDY - Midwest Metal "This is what corn would sound like if it could scream when the combine rips through it."
https://www.facebook.com/birthoftragedy
https://birthoftragedy.bandcamp.com
SOUL RIVEN - Brand new 5-piece black metal project including Steve Moser (guitar/vocals) and Jason Chambers (drums)