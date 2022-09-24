H1Z1, 2nd and Archer, Birth of Tragedy, Soul Riven

media release: 4th Annual Adrenaline Armory Birthday Bash! Music by H1Z1, 2nd & Archer, Birthday of Tragedy, and Soul Riven

H1Z1 - Milwaukee based 5-Piece Heavy Metal Band

https://www.facebook.com/H1Z1metal

https://h1z1.bandcamp.com/

2ND AND ARCHER - Deathcore / death metal band from Stevens Point.

https://www.facebook.com/2ndandArcher

https://2ndandarcher.bandcamp.com

BIRTH OF TRAGEDY - Midwest Metal "This is what corn would sound like if it could scream when the combine rips through it."

https://www.facebook.com/birthoftragedy

https://birthoftragedy.bandcamp.com

SOUL RIVEN - Brand new 5-piece black metal project including Steve Moser (guitar/vocals) and Jason Chambers (drums)

https://www.facebook.com/soulrivenmusic