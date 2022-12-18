Ha-Ha-Holiday Variety Hour

media release: $15. This is a seated show.

The holidays are here and we already need a break! Come laugh, sing, and relax with a night of stand-up comedy, sketch, and live music. Expect some extra fun holiday surprises that will be sure to leave you feeling merry and bright ;)

Comedy by Samara Suomi and Grapefruit Bubbly

Music by Glenn Widdicombe and Lady Parts

Hosted by Ben Hofman