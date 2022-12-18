Ha-Ha-Holiday Variety Hour

Buy Tickets

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: $15. This is a seated show.

The holidays are here and we already need a break! Come laugh, sing, and relax with a night of stand-up comedy, sketch, and live music. Expect some extra fun holiday surprises that will be sure to leave you feeling merry and bright ;) 

Comedy by Samara Suomi and Grapefruit Bubbly

Music by Glenn Widdicombe and Lady Parts

Hosted by Ben Hofman

Info

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Comedy
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Ha-Ha-Holiday Variety Hour - 2022-12-18 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ha-Ha-Holiday Variety Hour - 2022-12-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ha-Ha-Holiday Variety Hour - 2022-12-18 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ha-Ha-Holiday Variety Hour - 2022-12-18 18:00:00 ical