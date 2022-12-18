Ha-Ha-Holiday Variety Hour
The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: $15. This is a seated show.
The holidays are here and we already need a break! Come laugh, sing, and relax with a night of stand-up comedy, sketch, and live music. Expect some extra fun holiday surprises that will be sure to leave you feeling merry and bright ;)
Comedy by Samara Suomi and Grapefruit Bubbly
Music by Glenn Widdicombe and Lady Parts
Hosted by Ben Hofman
Info
