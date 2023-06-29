Habitat for Humanity Central Campus Grand Opening

media release: Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is proud to announce the grand opening of its new 45,000-square-foot central campus at 6201 Odana Road in Madison.

Formerly the Odana Antiques Mall, the entirely remodeled space will serve as Habitat's administrative office, ReStore West location, and ReStore warehouse – all under the same roof for the first time ever!

The event will start with a ribbon cutting and Habitat office tours on Thursday, June 29 from 4 - 6 p.m., including a short presentation and appetizers at 5 p.m.

The celebration will continue with ReStore West's Grand Opening on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 with refreshments, coupon offers, and the opportunity to meet Habitat homeowners.

“It's amazing to be under one roof for the first time. Shoppers can feel good about shopping at the store that builds homes,” explained Habitat CEO Valerie Renk. "Proceeds from our two Madison ReStores fund Habitat homes for families right here in Dane County. When you purchase that great set of kitchen cabinets or a new couch at Habitat ReStore, you are directly impacting a local family. We have always had a deep and direct connection and we are excited to now physically work alongside each other as well.”

In addition to its central campus, Habitat will continue to operate ReStore East on Madison's east side at 4207 Monona Drive.