Habitat for Humanity of Dane County Groundbreaking

press release: Break new ground on the largest Habitat development in the state!

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is thrilled to kick off the largest project in Habitat history – a 62-acre community featuring 118 single-family homes, with 40% of them for Habitat homeowners!

The new neighborhood, Town Hall Crossing, is nestled on Sun Prairie’s east side at the northwest corner of Town Hall Drive and State Highway 19, and will feature parks, ample green space, and so much more.

Come see it for yourself and break ground with us on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. at 1115 Westridge Drive. There will be a short ceremony, tours, and an ice cream social.

Since 2000, Habitat has built 48 homes in Sun Prairie, serving 119 children, 68 adults, and adding $7,204,000 to Sun Prairie’s tax base.

The Town Hall Crossing neighborhood is made possible by a $250,000 donation from CUNA Mutual Group! Thank you for supporting affordable housing right here in Dane County!