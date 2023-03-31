WVM Movie Night

media release: For March, we will discuss the 2016 film Hacksaw Ridge.

Your mission is to watch the movie, which is available from most libraries or on streaming services (we will not be watching the movie the night of the program), while thinking about the discussion questions we will provide you. On March 31, 2023, at 7:00 pm we’ll all meet via Zoom for a discussion led by museum staff. We will cover themes such as conflict, politics, pop culture, the military, and movie-making.

After you register, we will email you the discussion questions and Eventbrite will email you a link to join the virtual discussion via Zoom. This event is free and open to the public.

*This film may not be suitable for all ages as it depicts battle sequences, violence, mild language, and alcohol and tobacco depictions.

Event sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation in memory of Pat Finley.