press release: No plans on Labor Day? We've got you covered with Festflix & Chill 2019!

Beginning at 4:00 pm on Monday, September 2, attendees will be treated to 90 minutes of short films from the 2019 Wisconsin's Own section of the Wisconsin Film Festival, followed by an ice cream social in the lobby outside the Marquee Cinema at Union South (1308 W. Dayton Street) at 5:30 pm.

Starting at 6:15 pm, Hail Satan?, a feature film from the 2019 Festival, will screen back inside the Marquee. Devilishly hilarious and blessedly freethinking, this unlikely feel-good documentary peers behind the blood-red curtain of the Satanic Temple, a cabal of pranksters hell-bent on the separation of church and state.

Drop by for awhile or stay all evening! This event is free and open to the public, but geared primarily towards students who are new to campus.

