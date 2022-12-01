press release: MCM has multi-talented staff. In addition to her work as a Discovery Guide at the museum, Hailey McLaughlin is a gifted illustrator.

Join Hailey for a special reading the new book she illustrated, “Let’s Make A Garden: a build up book” written by Hillary Vari. (Copies of the book available in the museum’s gift shop!)

This event is included free, with general museum admission ($12 for adults and kids; $11 seniors/grandparents; free ages under 1). See admission prices and get tickets.