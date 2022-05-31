press release: HAIM, the acclaimed Southern California-bred sister act have announced their North American tour for Spring and Summer 2022 in support of their latest album ‘Women In Music Pt. III.’ Promoted by Live Nation, the band will kick off the 27-date One More HAIM Tour on April 24th in Las Vegas, NV, and hit major cities across North America including Chicago, Houston, Miami, Washington DC, Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia and more (see below for full list of dates). The tour sees HAIM playing Milwaukee, WI at the BMO Harris Pavilion on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in addition LA’s famed Hollywood Bowl on May 1st and NYC at Madison Square Garden on May 17th. Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami and Buzzy Lee and are set to join HAIM as support on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, December 10th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com. and in person at the box office. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10am local time through Thursday, December 9 at 10pm local time.

The GRAMMY® nominated album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ debuted at #1 in the Album Sales Chart, Alternative Chart, iTunes albums chart, and Rock Album Chart in the US. WIMPIII also entered the Billboard 200 in the Top 15 at #13. Named "Best New Music" by Pitchfork, they heralded, "the third album from the trio is far and away their best. Intimate, multidimensional, and wide-ranging, the songwriting shines with personality and a great curiosity for melody and style." Rolling Stone's 4-star review called the album "an immediate gem," while Vulture declared, "WIMPIII is their strongest work yet and The FADER stated, "the HAIM sisters have bounced back with their best album yet." The single *The Steps" was also GRAMMY® nominated for Best Rock Performance.